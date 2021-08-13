Oregon beats Boulder/Arrowhead, little leaguers finish third at Northwest Regional

Another big inning from a Northwest foe was the difference on Friday night as Boulder/Arrowhead's run came to an end.

Lake Oswego, the Oregon state champion defeated the Little League All-Stars from Billings 12-1 to claim the sixteenth and final spot at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The lone run for Montana was driven in by Micah Coghlan, who blasted a double to center field in the bottom of the fourth to tie up the game, 1-1.

Lake Oswego went on to score eight runs in the top of the fifth, creating an unsurmountable lead for the 11-12 year-old's from Billings.

Oregon advances to play Washington in the Northwest Regional Championship on Saturday. The Little League World Series begins on August 19.