BILLINGS - It took a while for both offenses to wake up but when they did, it was a show as the teams combined for 28 points in the 2nd quarter.

Orediggers took a 3-0 lead into the 2nd quarter and a Jet Campell touchdown pass to Logan Kennedy would make it 10- with 8:11 left in the quarter. Rocky would respond on the very next drive, Nathan Dick would find Donavon Sellgren for a 45-yard touchdown pass. A Mark Estes 14-yard touchdown run extended the Orediggers lead to 17-7 and just before half Campell connected with Kyle Torgerson for a touchdown to give Montana Tech a 24-7 halftime lead.

Rocky found themselves trailing 31-7 after an opening drive touchdown to start the 3rd quarter by the Orediggers. Two Nate Dick touchdown passes with two, two-point conversions cut the Tech lead to 31-23 going in the 4th quarter.

The score would remain the same until the final seconds, Dick would find Joseph Dwyer for a touchdown with :4 seconds to play to cut the lead to 31-29. Dick would be stopped short on the two-point conversion to seal the win for Montana Tech.

Orediggers move to 1-2, Rocky falls to 2-1.