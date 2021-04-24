BUTTE, Mont. – The Montana Tech football team announced the schedule for next fall today. The Orediggers open the 2021 football season at home against Eastern Oregon on August 28 with the annual Copper Game sponsored by Rocky Mountain Credit Union.



Homecoming is slated for September 25 against Montana Western. The Orediggers will celebrate the Hall of Fame Class on October 9 against the College of Idaho.



Rocky Mountain College travels to Butte on October 30. The final game of the season is at home against Montana State Northern on November 13 for Senior Day.



The Orediggers play three teams twice traveling to Rocky on September 18, Montana State Northern on October 2, and Montana Western on November 6.



Carroll College hosts the Orediggers on September 4 and Tech makes the long journey to Ashland, Oregon for a game against Southern Oregon on October 23.



The Orediggers are planning full stadiums with fans for next fall. Season ticket information will be released next week.



The football team takes the field starting today for a condensed spring ball. The Orediggers will practice 15 days straight after a lengthy time off the field.