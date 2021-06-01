It's time to meet some the new faces on the Billings Mustangs in SWX's "On Deck with the Billings Mustangs."
On Deck is Mustangs manager, Joe Kruzel.
When the club announced they would play this summer as an independent team, many wondered who would lead the new look squad. Billings turned to Joe Kruzel, longtime minor league skipper who began his managerial career in 2007 with the Mustangs. Kruzel calls his return to the Magic City, a beautiful thing.
"It was the old stadium Cobb stadium the atmosphere created around here. Gary (Roller) and his staff do a tremendous job and I'm really excited to reunite with them and have an enjoyable summer and see the fans out here at the ballpark again," said Kruzel.
As for managing a team that isn't directly affiliated with the big leagues, Kruzel said the team has some new challenges behind the scenes. But at the end of the day, it's still baseball.
"You got to hit the ball, catch the ball. Those things are similar no matter what level you're at, independent ball or if you're just playing out in the streets," he said.
Leading teams in the minor leagues for over a decade, Kruzel prides himself as being a teacher on the ball field, taking the chance to pass on knowledge to help young players advance their careers .
"The only difference between the school teacher and myself is my classroom is a baseball field, but you still have pupils which are players but you still have the opportunities to teach them this beautiful game," Kruzel said.
Mustangs are back on the road taking on the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium at 7 PM on Wednesday.