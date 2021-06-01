It's time to meet some the new faces on the Billings Mustangs in SWX's "On Deck with the Billings Mustangs."

On Deck is Mustangs manager, Joe Kruzel.

When the club announced they would play this summer as an independent team, many wondered who would lead the new look squad. Billings turned to Joe Kruzel, longtime minor league skipper who began his managerial career in 2007 with the Mustangs. Kruzel calls his return to the Magic City, a beautiful thing.

"It was the old stadium Cobb stadium the atmosphere created around here. Gary (Roller) and his staff do a tremendous job and I'm really excited to reunite with them and have an enjoyable summer and see the fans out here at the ballpark again," said Kruzel.