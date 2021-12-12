On Saturday night, Helena native and UFC fighter Sean O'Malley earned his seventh win inside the octagon in perhaps the toughest test of his career yet.

O'Malley defeated Raulian Paiva with a first round TKO in the bantamweight contest. All three of O'Malley's fights this year have ended with a knockout win for the rising star.

"Honestly, I think he's one of the toughest guys I have fought," O'Malley said afterward.

Perhaps more impressive was the news of O'Malley's battle with a rib injury. That was revealed soon after the win, and O'Malley said he struggled to train for the last three weeks and questioned if he would be able to fight at all.

"I haven't grappled or sparred in three weeks," O'Malley said. "I was laying in bed one night, 99% sure I was pulling out of this fight. I just knew how many people were going to come out here and wanted to watch me fight."