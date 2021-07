The Olympics bring the world together, inspiring the future generation of athletes along the way.

In Billings, a group of young competitive swimmers from the Billings Aquatic Club are diligently watching, and learning from their role models every night .

The BAC Stingrays recently defended their titles in Bozeman, winning the Montana State Long Course championships in the Overall, Men's, and Women's team titles. It's their eighth consecutive team state title.