HARDIN- Hardin girls basketball is off to an undefeated start this season. A big reason why, is a three-headed monster the Lady Bulldogs boast in the backcourt led by three senior guards.

Two of those floor generals are twin sisters, Kylee and Breanna Old Elk, who hope to push their team to a state title.

Expectations are always high for Hardin basketball. The Lady Bulldogs have reached the Class A title game in four of the last five seasons, and fully expect to be there again this year.

"We worked for it our whole lives, it's our goal, we remember our goal every day we are reminded of it, and we just want to win it this year," said senior Kylee Old Elk.

Winning a state championship takes hard work. This team knows that, as they push through winter break with hard practices under head coach Cindy Farmer.

"I just expect hard work and to constantly go hard every day and you know we have a goal and every year we expect a lot out of our team to work hard and succeed," said senior guard Breanna Old Elk. Her sister Kylee added, "I constantly push everybody, every day to be better. We play at a high level, so we are constantly trying to better ourselves and get better every day by being consistent in our work ethic."

Challenging not just the team, but each other are those Old Elk sisters. A pair of senior twins leading the charge in their final season playing together at Hardin.

Kylee describes playing with her sister as a challenge at times, Breanna said, "It's fun, it's going to be a good season, I can feel it."

Breanna said the sisters' chemistry has made them better on the court, and it's her sister who always pushes her to be better.

"She is constantly giving me the encouragement I need to be better. She's a good leader, and she expects a lot out of me to be on her level," said Breanna.

Fellow senior in the lineup, Kamber Good Luck, rounds out the trio of senior guards who have played together since fourth grade. Together, they have Hardin off to an undefeated start entering the new year.

"We are just really good at playing together, all three of us, and we just push each other and work hard," said Good Luck.

Hardin takes on the defending state champion Havre Blue Ponies on January 8th.