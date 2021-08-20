There's plenty of optimism over at Billings West this fall. The football team looks primed for a big season, girls soccer returns a talented senior class, the Bears volleyball team has high hopes of their own.

Last season, Billings West had just one senior on the roster, but the talent from the juniors and freshman was obvious. The Bears finished second in Eastern AA, making it to the state semifinals.

"We are super focused this year. We know the level we can reach and our potential and I think there's nothing in our way stopping us. We all just want it so bad, our focus is insane right now we are all ready to go," said sophomore Sydney Pierce.

The strength for West lies on the front line, led by hitters like Kaitlin and Kourtney Grossman, and Sydney Pierce, who all stand a towering 5'10 or taller. For 2021, they'll have four seniors and four sophomores, creating a little more balance on the roster. That balance has allowed West to hit the ground running in practice.

"I think we've been able to start from a higher level than last year, not going over basic things but since we've been able to play with each other for a year, our starting point is a lot higher," said senior Kaitlin Grossman.

In those state semifinals last year, Billings West took on undefeated Helena Capital and they gave them quite the scare. The Bears led the match two sets to one and were in striking distance of punching a ticket to the title game. The champs responded and found a way to battle back and win in five, eventually claiming their third straight title.

The Bears say that game gave the team valuable experience, and plenty of motivation during the offseason .

"It fuels us a lot. The fact we were that close and they're one of the top teams it was a good match that made us realize we can play with anyone," said Pierce .

West starts the season on Saturday, August 28 against Helena High in the Golden Dome.