Noah Bouchard named Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the year

Noah Bouchard picked up one more honor before leaving Huntley Project. On Thursday, Bouchard became the first Red Devil to be named Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Bouchard was in a league of his own among all classifications this track season .

The senior won the Class B High Jump and Javelin state titles at the State B/C Track and Field Meet in Laurel. That high jump championship still came despite a partially torn hamstring Bouchard suffered in the 100m hurdles a day earlier .

Bouchard recently committed to the University of Colorado of the PAC-12 Conference as a multi-event track and field athlete. His top event during his senior season was the high jump, where he cleared six feet ten inches. That mark ranked 16th nationally.

Bouchard now become a finalist for the National Gatorade Athlete of the Year honor. Last year's winner was Julius Mims of Billings Skyview.