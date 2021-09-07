BRIDGER - After losing in the state title game in 2018 and 2019, the Bridger Scouts were finally able to get over the hump by winning a state championship in 2020, something this years team feels was important ahead of the 2021 season.

"It was pretty important, we had five seniors graduate last year as starters and our libero. Being able to be a part of that was absolutely incredible," says junior Mya Goltz.

"It was definitely a confidence booster especially for this year with no returning seniors, it was definitely a confidence booster," says fellow junior Cassidy Schwend.

While the team works towards another state championship, they'll do so without any seniors on the roster; meaning the juniors will have big shoes to fill by stepping in the veteran leadership position.

"It's kind of odd not having older girls to lead everything and us juniors having to step in," says outside hitter Dylann Pospisil.

The Scouts return to action Saturday, September 11th when they host Park City at 6:30.