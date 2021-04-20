No. 18 Miles Community College women's basketball season has come to an end following a 72-55 loss to Trinity Valley College. The Pioneers got off to a slow start shooting along with finding themselves going cold from the floor. MCC shot 36% from the field as a team and were led by their Australian duo of Rebekah Dallinger who scored 25 points with 7 rebounds and Lili Long who added 14 points and 7 rebounds. The Pioneers end their season with a 24-2 record.
No. 18 Miles Community College drops 2nd round matchup against No. 2 Trinity Valley
- Dominic Delfidio KULR-8 News
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Dominic Delfidio
KULR-8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Carroll College falls to Morningside 55-0 in NAIA Football Playoffs
- Browning's Spoonhunter, Huntley's Bouchard part of 'special' experience with DCC
- Billings Skyview softball postpones three games with health and safety concerns
- Billings Senior standout Junior Bergen shifts commitment from Montana State to Montana
- Belief and trust key for Lady Pioneers in national tournament
- Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Boys and Girls Basketball roster released
- 'This is a once in a lifetime experience.' MCC women bring tight bond to the national stage
- Dawson prepares for first national tournament appearance in program history
- Billings Central's Malachi Stewart signs on with Carroll College
- Griz Soccer Advances to Big Sky Championship Game
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.