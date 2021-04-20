No. 18 Miles Community College drops 2nd round matchup against No. 2 Trinity Valley

No. 18 Miles Community College women's basketball season has come to an end following a 72-55 loss to Trinity Valley College.  The Pioneers got off to a slow start shooting along with finding themselves going cold from the floor.  MCC shot 36% from the field as a team and were led by their Australian duo of Rebekah Dallinger who scored 25 points with 7 rebounds and Lili Long who added 14 points and 7 rebounds. The Pioneers end their season with a 24-2 record. 

