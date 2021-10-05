It's a big contingent of Montana Cowboys headed to this year's NFR in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nine Montanans have finished in the top-15 to qualify for the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Let's start in bareback where Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennet has been nothing short of consistent all season. Bennet makes his ninth trip to the Finals, heading in as the fourth ranked rider in the world standings.

Bennet will be joined by Richmond Champion of Stevensville. With just under one hundred thousand dollars won, Champion starts the NFR at #9.

Cole Reiner of Kaycee, Wyoming also qualifies at #8 with just under a hundred thousand dollars in earnings this season.

Former Montana State cowboy Chase Brooks will make his fourth trip to Las Vegas in saddle bronc. He finishes #7 in the world, and has the experience to make a run in the desert.

A Montana newcomer also qualifies in saddle bronc, Melstone's Sage Newman. He just wrapped up his third season on the pro rodeo circuit. Newman finished 52nd in the world his rookie season, dropped to 74th last year, then slingshots all the way to the National Finals, catching fire to finish at #12.

Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress also qualifies in saddle bronc, entering at #3 with $142,224.71 in earnings this season.

Hall of Fame legend Clay Tryan is back in team roping, and he'll tell you the career is not over by a long shot. The three time world champion enters his nineteenth NFR ranked #5, good enough to make a run at a fourth world championship.

Cousin Chase Tryan from Helena will join Clay at the Thomas and Mack Center in December. He's the fifth ranked heeler in the world.

2019 world tie-down champion Haven Meged from Miles City struggled in the back half of the season, but did enough to finish eleventh and make the field.

Edgar bull rider Parker Breding is back at the NFR, he's eighth in the world with $102,713.88 in earnings. This will be Breding's fourth trip to the NFR, and first since 2018.

Finally, in barrel racing we don't know how she does it, we may never know, but Circle's Lisa Lockhart has done it again. Lockhart has earned a fifteenth trip to the NFR. The all-time money leader in barrel racing history with over two million dollars won, wasn't even in the top-100 early this summer. She has come on late to finish fourteenth, and fans know Lisa can always make a run in Las Vegas.

There you have it, the field is set. Montana, are you ready? The National Finals Rodeo are coming up in December.