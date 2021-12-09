LAS VEGAS- Round 8 of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas continued to benefit the pockets of Montana's cowboys as they pursue a buckle at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Parker Breding was looking to extend his lead in the average in bull riding with five scoring rides entering Thursday. He did so in a big way, gambling on Lets Gamble for a huge ride of 92.5 points. Breding wins the round and stays in control of the average in Las Vegas, moving up to third in the world.

Miles City's Haven Meged built on a round seven win, notching his second runner-up finish in three nights.

Meged recorded a time of 7.8 seconds in tie-down roping. That was good for a second place finish as Meged improves to fourth in the world with $21,336 won on Thursday night. The Miles City cowboy has now earned over $200,000 this season. Hunter Herrin won the round in 7.1 seconds.

Stevensville's Richmond Champion got the night started in bareback riding. He stayed on for eight seconds but didn't get much help from the horse as he recorded a score of 79.5.

Corvallis Cowboy Caleb Bennet was out of the chutes right after Champion, and rode to an 82 aboard Soap Bubbles and out of the money.

As it was on Wednesday, Kaycee Feild took the round win, for the 27th time in his career, as he rode to a 87.5 on Black Eye. He's first in the world, first in the average and pursuing his sixth world title.

Mississippi's Will Lummus put $27,000 in his pocket with a time of 3.4 seconds in steer wrestling. He sat at sixth in the world entering the night and leads the average at the NFR.

Helena heeler Chase Tryan with teammate Brenten Hall combined for 6.6 seconds. Header Clay Tryan, fresh off a round win on Wednesday and his partner Jake Long suffered a five second penalty, pushing their time back to 9.6 seconds and out of the money.

Taking the round win at 3.7 seconds was Clay Smith and Jade Corkhill. Corkhill is second in the world, Smith in at number five.

Layton Green of Alberta rode Virgil on a stunning ride receiving a score of 91 on Canada night, setting the stage for the Montana and Wyoming cowboys.

Melstone's Sage Newman was second on Wednesday. On Thursday he was thrown off Wall Street before the timer went off. Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks recorded a 84.5 aboard Tickled Pink, good enough to finish fifth and net just under $7,000.

Hillsdale, WY's Brody Cress, leads the saddle bronc in the average and made it eight for eight in Las Vegas, but just a score of 75.5 keeps him out of the money on Thursday. Stetson Wright also went for 91 to share the round win with Layton Green.

Gillette, Wyoming's Amanda Welsh entered the night sixth in the world and the average in barrel racing. On Thursday, Welsh went for 19.12 seconds and finished 14th. Lisa Lockhart knocked her second barrel over, adding five seconds to her time and she finished last at 19.26 seconds.

13.45 seconds was the winning time for Jordon Briggs of Texas.