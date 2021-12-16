BILLINGS - The Rocky Mountain College women are off to an 8-1 start, with their lone loss coming in a nail-biter to the Montana Lady Griz. Leading the Battlin' Bears is a newcomer, who is using her experience to elevate her team.

N'Dea Flye has had quite the collegiate journey. A native of Texas, Flye began her career at New Mexico. After starting 32 games as a freshman with the Lobos, Flye transferred to Northwest Tech. That wasn't home for her yet, as a year later she transferred to Butler University.

Now, a year later, Flye has found herself in Billings, Montana playing under Rocky head coach Wes Keller.

"Coach Keller has been great to me coming from the recruiting process, my AAU coach and him are good friends and basically, he said he would be a really good coach who would take me under his wing, show me everything I need to know to get to the next level, which is overseas and he's done exactly that, he's been amazing to me," said Flye.

No matter where the guard has played, Flye is known for her defense. She currently leads Rocky with three steals a game, and despite being a guard, she is also first on the team in rebounds, averaging ten per contest.

"I think we are going to have to be very solid on defense. Our offense will come to us. Getting stops on defense is what will put on offense. You get stops on the defensive end, it transfers on to the offensive end."

Flye is also currently the leading scorer for the Battlin' Bears, averaging 17.3 points per game. Those statistics, along with her background playing in Division I, has instantly made her a leader for the Rocky women.

"I have a lot of experience; I've been on a lot of teams so just to show them the knowledge I have. They listen, I tell them so it's great."