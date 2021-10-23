For the 14th consecutive season, the Class A girls soccer state champion will be either Laurel or Billings Central.
Billings Central avenged a semifinal loss to Whitefish, beating the Bulldogs 5-1 on Saturday morning at Amend Park. Abby Derbyshire opened up the scoring with two early goals for the Rams.
In the 29th minute, Kendall Wahl made it a 3-0 game when she scored one past the Whitefish keeper.
Derbyshire would finish with the hat trick as Billings Central returns to the title game with the 5-1 over Whitefish.
The Laurel Lady Locomotives hosted Bigfork, seeking their eighth straight championship game appearance.
Just over a minute into the contest.. Madison Peaton bended the ball in past the keeper off an assist from Kaitlyn Dantic.