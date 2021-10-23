For the 14th consecutive season, the Class A girls soccer state champion will be either Laurel or Billings Central.

Billings Central avenged a semifinal loss to Whitefish, beating the Bulldogs 5-1 on Saturday morning at Amend Park. Abby Derbyshire opened up the scoring with two early goals for the Rams.

In the 29th minute, Kendall Wahl made it a 3-0 game when she scored one past the Whitefish keeper.

Derbyshire would finish with the hat trick as Billings Central returns to the title game with the 5-1 over Whitefish.

The Laurel Lady Locomotives hosted Bigfork, seeking their eighth straight championship game appearance.

Just over a minute into the contest.. Madison Peaton bended the ball in past the keeper off an assist from Kaitlyn Dantic.

Then it was the Mya Maack show.. Maack spun and flipped the ball with her right foot to begin her tally for the day. Maack finished with four goals against Bigfork, putting her total to 42 on the season as Laurel routs the Valkyries 8-0.

The two-time defending champs will meet their rival Billings Central next Saturday in Billings for the championship. It's the fifth meeting in the last six season between the two sides in the title game.