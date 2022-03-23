BILLINGS- After a seven year absence, indoor football returns to Billings on Thursday night.

The newest entry from the Champions Indoor League shares a familiar name, the Billings Outlaws. SWX's Chris Byers takes a look at the evolving history of arena football that now makes its return to the Magic City.

On Thursday, the latest chapter in Billings indoor football returns as the newly formed Outlaws open against the Lone Star Pitbulls in a preseason matchup. There's no way to know how successful the league or the team will be, but one thing is certain. Head Coach Brian Schmidt said he came to Billings from Spokane for no other reason than to win championships.

"I said from day one I took this job, we are coming here to win championships. That's why I brought in the players that I brought," Schmidt said.



This franchise follows the wildly successful Outlaws of old. The franchise that won two indoor championships playing in front of a packed house at MetraPark.

"You know the Outlaws used to be legit. They used to win. It's something that brought our community together and it's something we've missed for the past 10-14 years. And we have the potential to bring that back and to this community it means a lot," said Outlaws defensive lineman Dylan Donahue.