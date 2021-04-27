The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) has announced that is has approved the transfer of membership, purchase and relocation of Missoula Jr. Bruins membership by the Badlands Sabres (Badlands Sabres Hockey Group, LLC).

The team will be relocated to Rapid City, South Dakota for the 2021-22 season and will henceforth be known as the Badlands Sabres. The Sabres will continue to be a part of the NA3HL’s Frontier Division in 2021-22 and the team will play out of the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

“We are excited about the addition of the Badlands Sabres to the NA3HL. We want to thank Jason DeMatteo and the Missoula Jr. Bruins for their commitment to the NA3HL the last five seasons. This will be the first NA3HL team in the state of South Dakota and I think fans will enjoy the rivalries that will be established against the rest of the teams in the Frontier Division. Every night is entertaining and the division is full of talented prospects working their way up to the next levels of hockey,” NA3HL Commissioner Blake MacNicol said.

Badlands Sabres Hockey Group, LLC, consists of owners Vern Burress, Danny Battochio and Brendan Hodge.

“As the ownership group of the Badlands Sabres we are very excited to bring this level of junior hockey to Black Hills region. Our main goal is to provide players the opportunity to play, expand their skills, and have the possibility to advance after their high school playing career is over,” Burress said. “There has never been this local junior hockey opportunity in Rapid City before. We will be bringing in a few South Dakota players, as well as players from across the US and Canada. We look forward to playing at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena as we have already established a great relationship with this facility through our ongoing hockey schools. This level of hockey is extremely fast-paced and competitive and it will be a great addition to the other hockey in the Black Hills.”