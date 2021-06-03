BILLINGS - Time to batter up and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Billings Mustangs are hosting a free COVID-19 clinic at their game on Saturday, June 5.

Before battling the Great Falls Voyagers, the Mustangs will provide time for fans ages 12 and older to receive the vaccine, according to a release.

Ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the game starting at 6:35 p.m. The RiverStone Health COVID-19 walk-in clinic will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Just look for the RiverStone Health van on the concourse behind home plate.

Those who want to be vaccinated, but aren't buying a ticket for the game will be admitted to the park and expected to leave after they receive the shot.

Both the Pfizer, approved for people ages 12 and older, and the Johnson & Johnson, approved for people ages 18 and older, vaccine will be available.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, with the second given three weeks after the first. Those receiving their first Pfizer dose Saturday at Dehler Park will be scheduled for a second dose at the ball park on June 26.

People under the age of 18 will need to have their vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian before receiving their first dose.

RiverStone Health offers partnerships with sports clubs, businesses, churches, event sponsors and other organizations to give free vaccinations through Yellowstone County. If you would like to host a vaccination clinic, call RiverStone Health at 406-651-6410 or email them at CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org for information.