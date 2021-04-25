The MSUB Baseball team faces an important home stretch to finish the season against.

The Jackets currently sit at 8-24 with an important eight games remaining on their schedule.

While their record may not reflect it, MSUB boasts some series talent. One of the standouts is Jackets' 'Swiss Army Knife,' Will Riley.

Most of the guys on MSUB's roster come from the west coast and the Rockies. Infielder Will Riley, well he had a longer journey, making his way to the Magic City from Australia.

"You know it's a good conversation starter. There's a lot of good Aussie players over here right now. On the road you get to see guys because we don't have the same level of play over there," said Will Riley, MSUB Infielder.

Riley's teammates are quick to point out the Aussie's roots with chants from the dugout, but he's been doing the talking on the field. Riley boasts a .400 batting average, and he gets on base in nearly fifty percent of his at-bats.

"It makes my job easy he's a high on base guy, great hitter, lead off guy then be able to write his name anywhere in the lineup is awesome," said MSUB Head Baseball coach, Derek Waddoups.

Coach Waddoups likes to move guys all around the field on defense, but he said Riley is the unique guy who can really master it whether that be in the infield or outfield.

Waddoups explained, "He's an outstanding athlete, that's why we play him all over the place. I joke with him he could play all nine. I don't know if he could catch but he could figure it out."

Riley is set to play shortstop during the final stretch, and the Jackets will need that strong play to continue as they welcome Western Oregon and Central Washington to Billings to wrap up the regular season.