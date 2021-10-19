Editor's note: MSUB Release.

PORTLAND, Ore. – After earning honorable mention all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference in each of her two full seasons at Montana State University Billings, senior forward Taryn Shelley has been named a preseason all-conference selection for 2021-22 announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

A unanimous pick to the team, Shelley was the Yellowjackets’ leading scorer during the 2019-20 campaign which was the last full season on the court for MSUB. “I was pleased to see Taryn identified as one of the top players in the GNAC,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “She is very deserving of this recognition. Taryn has proven her effectiveness over the pars three-plus seasons in our league. She has improved as a player and a leader over the past 18 months, and I believe this season will be a special one for both her and her team.”

Shelley averaged 13.5 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds during her sophomore season, ranking her in the top-10 in the conference in both categories. Shelley also totaled 37 blocked shots for an average of 1.2 per game, which ranked fourth in the league two years ago.

Now in her fourth season in the program, Shelley has totaled 837 points in her MSUB career. She led the team with 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds during the eight-game 2020-21 season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shelley has totaled 18 double-doubles during her MSUB career, and holds career single-game highs of 29 points and 18 rebounds.

Shelley is a two-time academic all-GNAC selection, and earned a GNAC Player of the Week honor during her freshman season in the fall of 2018.

Shelley was 1 of 10 unanimous selections among the 15 total players from the conference selected to the team by the coaches. Jessica Jones of Simon Fraser University was picked as the GNAC Preseason Player of the Year.

The Yellowjackets, who were selected seventh in the GNAC preseason coaches poll released last week, begin their season on Oct. 27 with a crosstown rivalry matchup against Rocky Mountain College. The full 2021-22 schedule can be found online here.