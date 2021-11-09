On Saturday, MSUB's Madisan Chavez will compete at the NCAA National Triathlon Championships for the second time in her three year career with the 'Jackets. But this time, she earned her way to Tempe, Arizona.



Chavez placed 17th among Division II competition at the NCAA Qualifier in Utah, punching her ticket to the national championships.

"I wanted to qualify for the NCAA nationals this year and it was a different year but a good challenge," said Chavez, a sophomore at MSUB.



She also competed at the championships in 2019 when the new program received automatic qualification in its first year.

"It's really good to see her qualify this time instead of just go to go. This time she earned her way to go which is a little more rewarding and kind of exciting to see her in that position," said MSUB Triathlon coach, Kevin Bjerke.



The qualifier featured Division I athletes and included a lap-out rule. That meant if anyone laps you during the race, you are disqualified. A couple of Yellowjackets fell victim to the rule, and Chavez said it helped push her to the finish.

"It's nerve racking like 'oh my gosh I have to kick it in gear.' But yeah, I pushed through finished and qualified so that's pretty awesome," Chavez said.

"She was fortunate enough to put together a really good race two years ago and finish in the top half of the Division II field so that will be the goal is have a good race, finish on a high note and finish again in the top half of the field," Bjerke added.





Chavez was MSUB's first triathlete, she's the first to qualify for the championships. It's safe to say she's been a trail blazer for the program.

"Madisan is really good about showing other people what that's like, what her training is like, on social media she will show when we are at the competition, we are out here doing training and stuff but yeah it's hard, but it can be super rewarding and I love she gets that out to people," said Bjerke.

This season, MSUB boasts four athletes on the roster, allowing them to record a team score for the first time. Chavez hopes her story and efforts will help encourage others, especially those from home to join the team at MSUB.

"Especially being Native American, they're mainly focused on basketball or running. It's cool to show them this is another sport they can achieve and be successful in if they want to do it. "

Chavez will compete at the NCAA Women's Collegiate Triathlon Championships in Tempe, AZ on Saturday.