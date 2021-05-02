The Track and Field Season for MSU-Billings is coming to an end, with just one meet remaining before the GNAC Championships begin.

For Senior Isaiah Girard, he has his eyes set on his second GNAC High Jump Title.

The 2019 GNAC High Jump champion has done some soul searching over the past year.

The school record holder for the high jump was sidelined for an extended period of time in May 2020 due to ankle surgery. While spending the summer in a boot, Girard said he didn't allow doubt to overcome him ahead of his final track season.

"Just going out every day, getting treatment, doing my PT and not making excuses. Really just seeing it more as a speed bump than seeing it as my career was over. Having that drive to come back and not make that excuse and be as good as I was before because I knew I was capable of it mentally, just had to get my body back to where it was, and it feels so great to get my body back to where it was," said Girard.

While the big picture is a second GNAC High Jump championship, Girard said breaking his own school record would be something that stays with him for a long time.

Girard said, "The way I approach my competitions, I take it height by height. I don't really go in with the set mindset of 'I'm going to break the record today,' but if the opportunity presents itself, I sure hope I can break it one more time. That would be a great way to go out for sure."

The GNAC Championships being on May 14 at Monmouth University in Oregon.