MSUB's Girard bouncing back from injury, sets eyes on 2nd GNAC Title
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Comments
- Spencer Martin
The Track and Field Season for MSU-Billings is coming to an end, with just one meet remaining before the GNAC Championships begin.
For Senior Isaiah Girard, he has his eyes set on his second GNAC High Jump Title.
The 2019 GNAC High Jump champion has done some soul searching over the past year.
The school record holder for the high jump was sidelined for an extended period of time in May 2020 due to ankle surgery. While spending the summer in a boot, Girard said he didn't allow doubt to overcome him ahead of his final track season.
"Just going out every day, getting treatment, doing my PT and not making excuses. Really just seeing it more as a speed bump than seeing it as my career was over. Having that drive to come back and not make that excuse and be as good as I was before because I knew I was capable of it mentally, just had to get my body back to where it was, and it feels so great to get my body back to where it was," said Girard.
While the big picture is a second GNAC High Jump championship, Girard said breaking his own school record would be something that stays with him for a long time.
Girard said, "The way I approach my competitions, I take it height by height. I don't really go in with the set mindset of 'I'm going to break the record today,' but if the opportunity presents itself, I sure hope I can break it one more time. That would be a great way to go out for sure."
The GNAC Championships being on May 14 at Monmouth University in Oregon.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Miles CC's Dawson Parry powers Pioneers into the postseason
- NA3HL announces relocation of Missoula Jr. Bruins
- Midland Roundtable unveils 2021 Athlete of the Year Finalists
- MSUB's Ackerman wins again at historic Drake Relays
- MSUB's Will Riley boasts 'unique' skillset for Jackets
- Dawson Softball clinches third straight conference title
- MSUB Softball Seniors end careers on high note with win over Northwest Nazarene
- Miles CC's Rebekah Dallinger announces commitment to Kansas State
- 'I've always been doubted:' Now a Charger, ex-Husker Jaimes says he'll enter NFL with a chip on his shoulder
- ‘This was not for her political views’: Former Hokies player defends coach over handling of teammate who declined to kneel before games
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.