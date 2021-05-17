This week MSUB’s Garrett Woodin represents the Treasure State at the NCAA Division II Golf Championships. Everything seems to be clicking at the right time for the Billings golfer, as he hopes to put his school on the national map.

A year ago, Garrett Woodin expected to be with the Yellowjackets golf team this spring, as a graduate assistant coach. Then the pandemic hit, and the senior was given the option to come back to MSUB as a golfer.

“I wanted to give it another shot and see what I can do and I’m really glad I did," Garrett Woodin said.

What followed was a historic season for the fifth-year senior. Woodin was named first team all-conference, led his team to their first ever NCAA Regional Tournament, and now, he’s the first men’s golfer in program history to make it the to the NCAA Championships.

“It’s just a period of time where it seems like everything is waiting to come together and I felt like that was getting close, the more golf we played this year. I feel like I’m playing some of the best golf of my life and I hope to keep it going.”

Garrett’s dad and Head Women’s Basketball Coach at MSUB, Kevin Woodin, agrees.

“This opportunity to be the first to do something at a school, you can always say you did that," said Kevin Woodin.

Kevin also the intern golf coach at MSUB at one point, calls the sport the center of pair’s relationship.

“Garrett also enjoys gaming and things. I’m not into that thing if we are going to connect, it will be on the golf course, or we are talking sports," Kevin explained.

And they do that on the course, debating who’s the greatest basketball player ever, Lebron or MJ.

“It’s like playing golf with your best friend, it’s the easiest thing to do in the world, you just go out play and have fun," said Garrett.

That’s the goal this week. Play some golf, have some fun, and put his school on the national map.

“Not only a good Montana school, we’re just a good golf school period.”