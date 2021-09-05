MSUB's Chavez shows improvement at Southern Hills Triathlon

Editor's note: MSUB Release.

BILLINGS, Mont. – Returning to the birthplace of the Montana State University Billings women’s triathlon team, sophomore Madisan Chavez placed 14th amongst Division II competitors with a 1:12:33 at the Southern Hills Triathlon, held in Hot Springs, S.D. on Saturday morning.

Chavez’s time was nearly 10 minutes faster than her previous time at the Southern Hills Triathlon – which was not only her collegiate triathlon debut, but also the first MSUB triathlon race ever – she ran back on Aug. 31, 2019. Head coach Kevin Bjerke said Chavez achieved one of her goals going into the race, which was to set the tone early with a strong swimming portion of the race.

“Madisan did an outstanding job of getting out in the swim, which was both her and my main focus today: to establish a good position early,” Bjerke said. “The start of the bike includes a fairly tough minute or two climb right out of T1, which zapped Madi’s focus just a bit, but she rebounded to have an overall solid bike and run.”

In the running portion of this year’s event, Chavez posted a 22:24 split, which was 55 seconds faster than her race in 2019. Although Bjerke noted the course changed slightly since the last time the team competed at the Southern Hills Triathlon, he also gave kudos to Chavez for being more aggressive and tactical racer this time around.

“She just flat-out raced better with a faster bike and run from her last attempt at this course,” Bjerke said. “It was a really good start to her season.”

In the collegiate division, Colorado Mesa led the way with a score of 14 points. Black Hills State finished in second with 41.

UP NEXT: The MSUB women’s triathlon team has a brief respite before traveling south to the Oktoberfest Triathlon, held in Longmont, Colo. on Sept. 19.