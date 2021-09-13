Editor's note: MSUB Release.

HONOLULU, Hawai’i – The Montana State University Billings volleyball team showed some resolve by giving Chaminade its first dropped set in the Hawai’i Challenge, yet the Yellowjackets came up empty in a doubleheader against University of Hawai’i-Hilo and Chaminade on Sunday.

“We finally figured it out in the last match,” MSUB head coach Casey Williams said. “Our offense really started rolling against Chaminade. I’m excited to get back to practice and get ready for our upcoming conference matches.”

Senior opposite hitter Bayli Monck landed a spot on the all-tournament team, leading the Yellowjackets (3-5) with 32 kills and 16 digs throughout the two games – including setting her new collegiate best by hitting .500 on 26 attempts against the Vulcans. She followed up that performance by tying her season-best with 18 kills against Chaminade.

Elsewhere, Olivia Schwartz tied her collegiate high with eight kills against Chaminade, plus Joelle Mahowald had double-digit kills in both games to help MSUB. Junior Skylar Reed was the only Yellowjacket in double-figures with 10 kills against Hawai’i-Hilo.

QUICK HITS:

Skylar Reed finished with 10 kills against Hawai’i-Hilo, then seven against Chaminade.

Following up her first career start against Hawai’i-Hilo, freshman setter Briel Norman set a career-high 16 assists against Chaminade.

Hannah Hashbarger notched nine assists against Hawai’i-Hilo, then 24 against Chaminade to go along with eight digs.

Joelle Mahowald finished with 11 kills, 6.0 blocks (1 solo) and a dig against Chaminade.

Freshman libero Christine Funk finished with 32 digs, two aces and two kills on the day.

MSUB’s third-set win over Chaminade was the only set the Silverswords didn’t win in the Hawai’i Challenge.

Game 1: University of Hawai’i-Hilo 3, MSU Billings 0 (20-25, 19-25, 14-25)

Making the most of her first career start, freshman setter Briel Norman found Hannah Hayden, then Bayli Monck on back-to-back kills to tie the score at 4-4. Monck’s third kill of the set hit pause on a Vulcan run, yet the opposition went on a 4-0 run to make it 12-6.

Trailing late in the first set, the Yellowjackets showed once again that they were down, but not out. A Mahowald swing blocked out of bounds at 23-16 sparked an MSUB run. Yet the Yellowjackets would run out of chances to take the lead, as the Vulcans won the first set 25-20.

In set two, MSUB won a long point to take an early lead before the Vulcans quickly got on the board. MSUB used a 4-0 run to make things interesting until Hilo won a long battle to take a 15-9 lead. A Vulcan net violation, then Hashbarger getting credit for an ace at 15-11 put the Yellowjackets within striking distance once more. Consecutive points from Monck made the score 17-14, Hilo.

Late in the second set, MSUB got its offense from Monck, whose three-consecutive kills were responsible for the Yellowjacket offense. Trailing 23-16, Monck’s three swings were countered before she rocketed one behind both Vulcans lines for the kill. Two straight blocks from Mahowald – one with Chandler and another with Norman – plus a Reed kill pulled MSUB within four at 23-19, yet Hilo prevailed.

MSUB took an early 3-0 lead in set three before the Yellowjackets sided out. Monck retaliated by elevating for a kill to make the score 9-5; Hilo extended its lead from that point forward. Needing something to turn the tide, MSUB took a timeout trailing 18-9, then Hannah Hashbarger’s kill out of the timeout gave the Yellowjackets the serve. From there, a Vulcans miscue and the ensuing ace from Monck got the ‘Jackets within seven. Consecutive kills from Mahowald made the score 21-14, Yellowjackets, but the Vulcans went on a 4-0 run to close out the match.

Game 2: Chaminade 3, MSU Billings 1 (21-25, 24-26, 25-22, 16-25)

Resolved to flip the script from the teams’ first matchup, MSU Billings took an early 3-2 lead off of kills from Monck and Olivia Schwartz. Although the Silverswords threatened to pull away, MSUB kept pace off swings from Mahowald and Monck. Reed’s kill at 12-8 gave MSUB serve, then the Yellowjackets won a long rally to pull within three. Schwartz and Mahowald traded kills to pull MSUB within two at 15-13.

Monck’s swing sent a Silversword defender flying, giving MSUB the serve at 22-18, but the SIlverswords took one step closer to a set win on the next point, prompting a Yellowjacket timeout. Reed’s third kill of the set and a Silversword error kept MSUB alive on consecutive set-points, then Christine Funk’s pass over the net clipped Chaminade’s back line and fell down for a kill. Chaminade won the first set 25-21.

Just as everything seemed to point to another Chaminade win, the Yellowjackets came together. For two sets, the MSUB volleyball team played inspired volleyball against arguably the toughest team the Yellowjackets have faced all season.

The second set started on a high note. Monck’s third kill fired up the sideline to give MSUB an early lead. Quick hands from Hannah Hayden, who received the serve, flipped it to Hashbarger, then slammed it home for a kill pulled MSUB within two. Then, a kill from Schwartz pulled them within one. MSUB managed to tie the game up several times: first at 7-all; then with heroics from Marissa Logozzo and a block up front from Norman at 8-all; and then on 14-all when Funk’s serve was a little too much to handle for Chaminade’s setter. Funk’s second ace of the run not only gave MSUB a 16-14 lead, but also capped off a 6-0 run.

The Yellowjacket bench came alive. Another aggressive slam from Mahowald, plus one from Reed gave MSUB a 19-16 lead. But a 3-0 run from Chaminade prompted a timeout from Williams.

Tied at 9-all, neither team strung together more than three-straight serves. MSUB got production from Hayden’s second kill, then Schwartz came through once more, skying for a kill that bounced high off the Silversword back line. Monck’s fifth kill went off the block and out of bounds to tie the game at 24-all, sending set two into extras.

An attack error and an ace from Chaminade ended the second set.

If the second set gave the Yellowjackets glimpses of confidence, then the third made them fully believe in themselves.

Strong kills from Monck and Mahowald, plus a bevy of errors gave MSUB an early 8-4 lead. Then Logozzo dove to the floor for a dig, which Funk set up to keep the point alive and eventually give the Yellowjackets the point on the next play. Reed’s seventh kill of the night prompted Chaminade to call timeout with MSUB leading 10-4 – MSUB’s largest of the tournament against the Silverswords

Gifted with this cushion, MSUB kept the home team at bay throughout the bulk of the third. Hayden pushed the ball over and past a few Silversword players to keep MSUB’s lead at 12-8. Then, back-to-back diving efforts from Funk and Logozzo in the back row set up Monck’s ninth kill, yet the Silverswords rallied back with a 3-0 run. Monck’s 10th kill, a block from Mahowald and Schwartz, then another attack error from Chaminade neutralized that run, making the game 16-13 in favor of the Yellowjackets.

The Silverswords responded, but MSUB had answers. Another Schwartz kill quashed Chaminade’s run at 17-15, then Norman and Hayden went toe-to-toe with the Silverswords’ front line – chock full of Division I transfers – and prevailed for a block. Chaminade couldn’t retain serve whenever MSUB sided out, however, the Silverswords didn’t do themselves any favors with service errors and mistimed attacks down the stretch.

Leading 21-19, Schwartz tied her career high with the 8th kill on the night, then helped Mahowald at the net for a block on the next play out of Chaminade’s timeout. Monck forced set point at 24-20, but the Yellowjackets had to overcome one more surge from the Silverswords. When the dust settled, MSUB won the third set 25-22, marking the first time Chaminade lost a set in their own tournament.

The fourth set nearly got out of hand when Chaminade leaped out to a 6-0 lead. Errors from Chaminade, plus kills from Monck and Mahowald gave MSUB momentary reprieve, yet the Yellowjackets couldn’t climb out of the early deficit.

Trailing 17-7, MSUB had a 4-0 run with kills from Monck and Hayden before Chaminade pumped the brakes on the run. Another 3-0 run with back-to-back kills from Monck pulled MSUB within striking distance, yet the Silverswords prevailed 25-16 to win the match.

THE BUZZ: Bayli Monck’s 14-kill, 10-dig double-double with a new MSUB high of .500 hitting percentage on 26 attempts earned her St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Game honors against Hawai’i-Hilo.

UP NEXT: The Yellowjackets return to the Magic City and begin GNAC play by hosting Central Washington University on Thursday at 7 p.m. Find links to the livestream on MSUB’s YouTube channel, plus a link to the live stats on msubsports.com.