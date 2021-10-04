Editor's note: MSUB Release .

PORTLAND, Ore. – After helping the Montana State University Billings volleyball team go 2-0 last week, senior right side hitter Bayli Monck was named the co-Great Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. She split the award with Western Washington’s Gabby Gunterman.

Monck had a season-high 21 kills on a career-best .459 hitting percentage in last Thursday’s win over Western Oregon. She followed up that performance with a 13-kill, 11-dig double-double – her seventh of the season – against Saint Martin’s last Saturday.

“Bayli had a really great week last week,” MSUB head coach Casey Williams said. “She really stood out offensively and worked hard in transition to put herself in a good attacking position. I’m looking forward to her having another great week this week.”

Monck started off the week strong in the first set against Western Oregon last Thursday, as she opened the match with six kills in the first set alone. She hit well over .500 throughout the night and would end up with a career-best .459 hitting percentage on 37 total attempts.

As MSUB looked for one last push to hold off the Wolves, Monck answered the call by racking up five of her 21 kills and two service aces in the fifth set alone. The senior from Colorado was behind the service line during MSUB’s 8-0 run early in the set, which proved to be the difference-maker in the Yellowjackets' 15-6 fifth-set win.

Two days later, Monck turned in an all-around performance in MSUB’s victory over Saint Martin’s. She tied Skylar Reed for a match-high 13 kills, plus she added 11 digs and four blocks in the three-set sweep.

This is not only the second time Monck has won the GNAC’s weekly award, but also the first time an MSUB volleyball player won since Reed and Maddi Vigil swept the weekly honors on March 15, 2021.

Rounding out the weekly volleyball honors, Western Washington sophomore outside hitter Calley Heilborn was named the GNAC’s Defensive Player of the Week.

UP NEXT: MSUB hosts Rocky Mountain College in the first of a two-game rivalry series on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. Links to live stats and video can be found at the women’s volleyball schedule page on msubsports.com.