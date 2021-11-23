MSUB's Bayli Monck and Joelle Mahowald make the GNAC Volleyball All-Conference Team

PORTLAND, Ore. – Montana State University Billings senior right-side hitter Bayli Monck made the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Volleyball First Team, plus senior middle blocker Joelle Mahowald was named honorable mention when the GNAC released its annual all-conference teams on Tuesday.

The award marked Monck's second-straight first team selection and Mahowald's first ever All-GNAC selection. The conference did not have all-conference awards for the 2020 season, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is the first time since 2016 that multiple Yellowjackets made the GNAC's all-conference team.

A preseason all-conference awardwinner this year and a first-team all-GNAC selection in 2019, Monck was consistently one of the GNAC's most effective hitters during her record-breaking senior season. Monck not only led MSUB in kills in 15 of the 28 matches, but also became the fifth player in program history to accumulate over 1,000 career kills and 1,000 digs this season.

Amongst all GNAC players, Monck ranked fourth in kills (3.51) and points per set (4.03), plus cracked the conference's top-20 in digs with 2.87 per set. She closed out her senior season with six double-doubles in her final seven games – including a 21-kill, 16-dig performance in a senior day win over Simon Fraser. A two-time GNAC Offensive Player of the Week, Monck finished her MSUB career ranked first in sets played (464), sixth in kills (1,242), eighth in total blocks (276), 10th in digs (1,052) and tied for eighth in service aces (85).

"What a career Bayli has had here as a Yellowjacket," MSUB head coach Casey Williams said. "She is such a stud, and this award is just the icing on the cake of her career. This award is very deserved."

Making the all-conference team for the first time in her Division II career, Mahowald ranked eighth in the conference in hitting percentage (.284) and was tied for 10th with 1.0 blocks per set. She led the team with 95.0 total blocks, 74 block assists and 21 solo blocks, plus she ranked third on the team with 225 kills. Earlier this season, Mahowald also picked up her second Academic All-GNAC award of her career.

"Joelle has worked unbelievably hard this year to make herself an unstoppable middle in the GNAC," Williams said. "She's been crushing it in our gym the last three years, and I am glad the conference recognized her for this award."

Western Washington's Gabby Gunterman was the GNAC Player of the Year and her coach, Diane Flick-Williams, was named Coach of the Year. Rounding out the individual awards was Central Washington's duo of Hannah Stires and Tia Andaya won Defensive player and Newcomer of the Year, respectively, plus Simon Fraser's Brooke Dexter was named Freshman of the Year.

Last weekend, MSUB finished its season with a 12-16 record, including a seventh-place finish in GNAC play with a 7-11 record.