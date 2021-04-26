Editor's note: MSUB Sports Information Release.

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the second time in his collegiate career, Montana State University Billings senior Beau Ackerman won the javelin at the historic Drake Relays, to highlight a busy weekend for the Yellowjacket track and field teams.

Competing on Friday morning at Drake Stadium, Ackerman beat 11 other competitors with a throw of 216-3 feet to claim the title. The senior also won the event at the 2018 Drake Relays, one of the longest-standing college meets in the country.

Also representing the Yellowjackets in Iowa was senior Isaiah Girard, who had a successful showing with a third-place finish in the high jump on Friday. Girard cleared a height of 6-6.75 feet, to finish in the top-three among the field of 14 jumpers. “Beau and Isaiah did exactly what I was hoping – represented MSUB well,” said MSUB head coach Jonathan Woehl. “The Drake Relays are an excellent opportunity for our national qualifying athletes to experience the atmosphere and pressure of a big meet.”

The rest of the Yellowjackets were in Helena over the weekend, competing at the Trudnowski Open hosted by Carroll College. “Overall we had good performances at Helena in all our events,” Woehl said. “I’m very happy how the team competed and came away from the day with a ton of PRs. It was not an easy feat considering the weather and it being our sixth weekend in-a-row competing. We are ready for a week off just to train and fine-tune a few things.”

Carson Jessop won the 5k, bursting across the line in a personal-best time of 15:45.53 minutes. Jessop’s time on Saturday was just three seconds away from breaking into the top-10 5k marks in Yellowjacket history.

On the women’s side, Kailee Stoppel posted another PR in the 5k, finishing second with a time of 18:54.55 minutes. Stoppel’s mark was the eighth-fastest in MSUB history. Ally Whitmer also had a PR in the event, as she took fifth place with a time of 20:40.03 minutes. “Kailee ran great in the 5k, and that was a huge PR,” Woehl said. “Carson picked up the win as well, and also had a big PR.”

Mason Schram won the 100-meters with a time of 11.13 seconds, before placing second in the 200-meters at 22.45 seconds.

Logan Straus hit a PR in the 800-meters at 2:00.17 minutes, placing third among a field of 12 competitors. Ase Ackerman took second in the 1,500-meters in 4:06.94 minutes.

Bryce Olson took third place in the long jump, reaching a season-best mark of 21-1.25 feet, before taking second place in the triple jump at 44-1.5 feet.

Payden Lynn won the javelin to highlight the performance by the men’s throwers, as he posted a toss of 171-2 feet. His sister Kendall Lynn had a solid showing on Saturday, winning the triple jump with a season-best mark of 35-8 feet and placing second in the 200-meters with a season-best time of 27.99 seconds.

The women’s throws crew was highlighted by PRs from Jordan Cookman, Grace Jones, and Joleen Pollat.

THE BUZZ: Ackerman was selected as the St. Vincent Healthcare Athlete of the Meet.

AHEAD: The Yellowjackets take a break from competition next week, and prepare for their final meet before the 2021 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships. MSUB will attend the Dickinson State Last Chance Meet on May 8, before the conference event on May 14-15 in Monmouth, Oregon.