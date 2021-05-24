On Saturday, MSUB's Beau Ackerman will compete for the second time at the NCAA Championship Track and Field Meet. This time, he plans to bring home some hardware .

When the lights shine brightest, it seems like the javelin thrower rises to the occasion.

"As the competition gets more tough I usually do better," said Ackerman.

That's been the case this season. Ackerman won at the historic Drake Relays, one of the top track and field events in the nation for the second time in his career.

Most recently, Ackerman won his second conference championship, breaking the meet record and his own school record with a mark of 233'7 feet.

Now, Ackerman said he's approaching this weekend's meet like any other. In six seasons of collegiate athletics, the Glendive native has battled multiple injuries to get to where he is today. Something that may have made him better at the sport.

"Just had a few injuries, each time I have to change what I'm doing. It seems to help, just switching things up and loving it the whole time," Ackerman said.

MSUB Javelin Coach Dillon Gongliewski describes Ackerman as the hardest working athlete he's ever been around.

"It's been incredible and downright remarkable seeing the work he puts in day in day out, taking care of his body to put himself in the best position to get good throws," said Gongliewski.





Ackerman's latest eye-catching throw was the longest in Montana college athletics history, at any level.

"Just being able to say now that MSUB has the longest javelin record in the state of any college; to say that is cool being from eastern Montana, coming to a school that is not the biggest in the state or well-known, but still being able to bring something out of it," said Ackerman.

He hasn't lost an event this season, and Ackerman said he plans to keep that trend going and win it all this weekend.

Ackerman competes in the NCAA Championships on Saturday, May 29, with hopes of repeating as an All-American after he earned that title during the spring of 2018.