MSUB Volleyball looking to change the direction of the program in 2021

BILLINGS - The Montana State University Billings volleyball team is preparing for a full season after only participating in a six game schedule in which they went 5-1, ending the season on a five game winning streak.

The Yellowjackets will bring back three upperclassmen and and all but a handful of starters to the 2021 roster. MSUB has a lot of youth on their team as well as their roster is composed of nine freshman, who head coach Casey Williams says is already making an impact in the offseason.

"We have a nice mix of positions throughout that freshman class so it's nice to see them integrated with the seniors. I'm really excited about the future," says Williams.

The two seniors on the team, Bayli Monck and Joelle Mahowald were able to secure one final collegiate season through their fifth year of eligibility, but before they graduate they hope to bring the first winning season to the program since 2009.

"I'm fully confident in the fact that we can go out in the GNAC and really bring some competition which is good because in the past it's been kind of rocky," Monck says. "I think this year with seniority and with big girls I think we are going to do well with that." Mahowald says "I think it would mean a lot just as a program and just where we are at. Especially after the 5-1 to really just prove we are going to implement it in the season would be awesome."

MSUB will open their season at home on September 3rd when they host Black Hills State University at 1:00pm and Bemidji State University at 7:00pm.