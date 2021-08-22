BILLINGS - Both the men's and women's soccer teams at Montana State University Billings enjoyed one goal victories over in-town rival Rocky Mountain College during Saturday's exhibition games.

It looked as if the men's team was headed for a 1-1 draw until a Marvin Putu goal gave the Yellowjackets the lead in the 84th minute. MSUB would go on to win 2-1 and earn their first victory of the preseason.

"I think all of us did really well. It wasn't easy to play against this team, because it's a derby and it's our first game of preseason, but I think it was very important to win today," says Putu. "It is going to give us a lot of confidence, and we are looking forward to continuing to improve as a team."

For the women's team, their lone goal game in the 44th minute when Liberty Palmer was able to score a header for her first collegiate goal. Thanks to a strong defensive performance, the Jackets were able to keep a clean sheet en route to a 1-0 victory.

Both teams will play another exhibition match against the University of Providence on Wednesday. Kick-off for the women's match is scheduled for 1:30pm. Kick-off for the men's match is scheduled for 3:30pm.