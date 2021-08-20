Editor's note: MSUB Release.

BILLINGS, Mont. – A nearly two-year wait will finally come to an end Saturday night at Herb Klindt Field, when the Montana State University Billings men’s and women’s soccer teams kick off the 2021 fall season with a doubleheader under the lights against rival Rocky Mountain College.

The women’s match kicks off at 5 p.m. with the men’s following at 7 p.m., with a live video stream for the matches available online here. “We have had a fantastic week of training and are raring to go against Rocky,” said fifth-year women’s head coach Stephen Cavallo, whose team is getting prepped for its 19-game regular-season slate. “It is always such a great opponent to start the season with – the local derby under the bright lights with tons of people is something that can excite every soccer fan in Billings.”

The first whistle Saturday will signal the beginning of the first regular season either Yellowjacket team has played since the fall of 2019, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 fall campaign entirely. MSUB’s women’s team managed to get nine games in during a modified, non-conference spring schedule while the men were limited to just two contests – both against Rocky – in February of 2021.

“We are all excited to be back on the field and finally play some competitive games against a very good Rocky team,” said men’s soccer head coach Thomas Chameraud, who enters his third season in charge of the program and eighth overall on the coaching staff. “We have been practicing for five days and we know not everything will be perfect, but we expect our guys to repeat what we have been practicing in this game.”

The Yellowjackets enjoyed their 2021 spring series against the Bears, with the men picking up an enthralling 3-2 victory before settling for a clean, 0-0 double-overtime draw. The women meanwhile took care of business in their lone encounter at Herb Klindt Field last spring, putting together a convincing 3-0 win.

For the ‘Jacket women, Saturday will mark the first of four preseason affairs including the team’s quick turnaround with its annual alumni game scrimmage on Sunday at noon at Yellowjacket Field. MSUB will then host the University of Providence on Aug. 25 before a mighty test against NCAA DI opponent University of Montana on Aug. 29 in Missoula. “I am looking forward to watching us play tomorrow,” Cavallo said. “Our goal is to execute what we have worked on in training and to play with joy. It has been a fun week and our staff can’t wait to support the team the best way we can tomorrow night.”

MSUB’s men’s team has similar hopes for its preseason schedule, which includes a match against Providence in the second half of a doubleheader with the women next Wednesday, before a home contest against Carroll College on Aug. 29. After the three exhibition matches, the ‘Jacket men will be away from Billings for more than a month as their first seven games of the regular season are all on the road. MSUB has trips to Colorado, Idaho, and South Dakota to cover its six non-conference games, before the 10-game Great Northwest Athletic Conference schedule begins on Oct. 2 in the Emerald City against Seattle Pacific University. “We have two more preseason games next week where we will be able to work more on our tactics and style,” said Chameraud. “Being on the sidelines for our coaching staff and players is the most important thing.”