MSUB releases spring schedule for men's soccer

Editor's note: This is a release from MSUB Athletics.

BILLINGS, Mont. – Preparing to compete this spring after having its 2020 schedule canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Montana State University Billings men's soccer team announced its slate of games on Monday.

The Yellowjackets are set to play six games this spring, starting on Feb. 14 at home against Rocky Mountain College. Per Great Northwest Athletic Conference mandate, no fans are allowed at MSUB home soccer games this spring. All home matches will feature live video with play-by-play commentary, available through the MSUB Sports YouTube channel online here. Live statistics for all home matches will be available online here.

In addition to the Valentine's Day affair against the Battlin' Bears, the Yellowjackets' other home match will be on Feb. 20 against Carroll College at Yellowjacket Field. MSUB will then make return trips against RMC, on Feb. 24 at Herb Klindt Field, and against Carroll on April 11 at Nelson Stadium in Helena.

MSUB's other road matches during the spring include March 21 at Laramie County Community College and March 27 at Casper College both taking place in Casper, Wyoming.

View an interactive version of the schedule, including links to live gameday coverage, online here.