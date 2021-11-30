MSUB men's and women's basketball prepare for conference play

BILLINGS - After a tough non-conference slate to start the season, the Lady Yellowjackets will prepare to open conference play this Thursday against Northwest Nazarene.

The women's team enters conference play with a 5-4 record, having already playing two teams ranked inside the top ten. The Yellowjackets lost to #1 Lubbock Christian by just six and 6th ranked Carroll College on November 21st.

After stringing together four straight wins, the Jackets now find themselves on a three game losing streak heading into conference play, but they have a great opportunity in front of them to change that by beginning conference play on their home floor starting with Northwest Nazarene.

"In the GNAC its so important to protect your home court and get wins on the road. We're excited to start GNAC play on our home court and do just that," says senior Shannon Reny. "It's really important for us to make a stand for when teams come in here. It's our place to protect. They're the visitors, it's our place to play well and we're just going to give them our best."

As for the men, they enter conference play two games under .500 with a 2-4 record. The yellowjackets are led by top scorers Carrington Wiggins who is averaging 16 points per game and Idaho transfer Damen Thacker who is second on the team, averaging 12.5 points per game. The Yellowjackets will look to right the ship against Northwest Nazarene, a team they haven't beat in almost four years.

Thacker says "We've played 6 games now and we've started to get a good feel for each other. The good news is we haven't reached our peak yet, we're still getting better day by day and these conference games will show us where we stack up."

"Number one you always want to protect home court and we have the chance to do that with two home games right off the bat," adds head coach Mick Durham. "Its something we've been suiting up for, gearing up for. Talking about how these are the two most important games before Christmas for us."

Tip off for the women's game is set for 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, with the men following at 7:30 p.m.