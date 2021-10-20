Editor's note: MSUB Release.

PORTLAND, Ore. – A program-record 14 Montana State University Billings men’s soccer players earned academic all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors for the 2021 fall season announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

MSUB’s honorees included five repeat winners and nine first-time selections to the academic all-conference team. Players must be in at least their second season in the program and maintain a minimum 3.20 grade point average to be eligible for the award.

“We are very happy with the work that our players put in last year in the classroom,” said MSUB head coach Thomas Chameraud. “Getting the highest GPA possible is one of our team goals, and having 14 out of 17 eligible players achieve academic all-GNAC is an outstanding performance from our team. The goal is always to have everyone in our team receive this award, so we have work to do still, but we cannot be more proud of our players’ performance in the classroom. It sets an example for our current players and future recruits that we are taking class work very seriously.”

Fifth-year senior captain Luca Battistotti highlighted the list, receiving the academic honor for the fourth time in his career. The management major, who holds a 3.80 GPA, was 1 of 5 players in the conference to be honored for an unprecedented fourth time in their career. Battistotti has started 10 matches this fall on the defensive unit for the Yellowjackets and is averaging 90.5 minutes per game.

Fourth-year Yellowjackets Bryan Maxwell, Austin Shafer, and Brady Tesch each earned the academic award for the third time in their careers. Maxwell has started 10 of 11 matches on the defensive unit, averaging 89 minutes per match and contributing a goal. He is a health and human performance major with a 3.60 GPA.

Shafer has scored a pair of goals in his 10 matches played this season as a forward on the team. He is a health and human performance major with a 3.44 GPA. Tesch has played in seven matches with three starts, and has turned in one assist while playing primarily as a defender in his final year in the program. Tesch has a 3.66 GPA and is a health and human performance major as well.

MSUB’s other repeat award winner was fourth-year junior Pascal Pisarek, who took home academic honors for the second straight season. Pisarek is a management major with a 3.45 GPA, and has seen action in all 11 matches with eight starts playing on the defensive unit.

Fourth-year Yellowjacket Marvin Putu earned his first academic award, elevating his GPA to 3.20 while working towards his degree in marketing. The French international has stared seven matches and leads the team with four assists during the fall.

Kolten Unrein led the Yellowjackets with a 3.98 GPA, and he and fellow third-year ‘Jacket Jacob Holtz each received the honor for the first time. Unrein is a chemistry major, while Holtz carries a 3.37 GPA while studying history.

Senior Brad Lowes earned the award in his first year of eligibility for it, with a 3.75 GPA while studying management. Lowes has been an instrumental part of the midfield unit, starting all 11 matches and averaging 82.9 minutes per game. Edgar Ramirez is a psychology major with a 3.53 GPA, and also earned the award in his first year of eligibility. Ramirez has appeared in eight games with two starts, and has contributed one goal to the Yellowjacket offense.

MSUB’s leading scorer, Halil Yilmaz, also took home academic honors with a 3.66 GPA while studying management. Yilmaz is second in the conference with nine goals scored and has recorded a pair of hat tricks this fall. Third-year Yellowjacket Tybalt Thornberry appeared on the list, with a 3.30 GPA while studying special education. Thornberry has played in 10 matches with seven starts on the defensive unit.

Second-year freshmen Jayse Judkins and Ty Vohland were each also named to the team, after debuting with the ‘Jackets during the coronavirus-shortened 2020-21 season. Judkins has seen action in eight matches with two starts, and has turned in one assist out of the midfield. He is a management major and has a 3.46 GPA. Vohland has seen time in two matches, and is a health and human performance major with a 3.93 GPA.

The Yellowjackets (3-7-1, 1-4 GNAC) are off this week at the midway point in the conference season. The team’s next match is Oct. 30 at home against No. 7 Seattle Pacific University. The program’s previous record for academic all-GNAC selections was nine, achieved during the Yellowjackets’ debut GNAC campaign in 2007.