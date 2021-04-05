Editor's note: MSUB Release .

MSUB SPORTS – In an effort to streamline and enhance support for the Yellowjacket Athletic Department and the 16 NCAA Division II varsity sport programs it sponsors, Montana State University Billings Athletics has launched the Yellowjacket Athletic Association.

This new donor organization, a cooperative effort with the MSUB Foundation, replaces the previous booster club known as the “Jacketbackers” and will serve as the fundraising arm for all athletics related philanthropic gifts.

“We rely so much on the generosity of our donors to truly drive the student-athlete experience and propel our programs and facilities forward,” said MSUB Athletic Director Krista Montague. “We have more than 240 student-athletes who are directly impacted by the support of our Yellowjacket Athletics family. We have a storied history and this new donor organization is the next step in continuing the Yellowjacket Athletics legacy.”

Formerly, there was not a simple and easy to use way to make charitable gifts to Yellowjacket Athletics and receive the proper recognition. Each team had a booster club, scholarship fund, or other various account for financial support. In partnership with the MSUB Foundation, the Yellowjacket Athletic Association will encompass all these athletics gifts including scholarships, sport specific giving, endowments, and capital projects which are known as Drive for the Hive campaigns. Additionally, the newly established Varsity Club for former Yellowjacket student-athletes, coaches, and staff will be a critical piece in maintaining connections with athletics alumni.

Funding student-athlete scholarships will continue to be the top priority for Yellowjacket Athletics and through the Yellowjacket Athletic Association smaller capital projects and other campaigns will now be able to be executed. Enhanced benefits such as special events and donor recognition will be available to those who make a charitable gift to the Yellowjacket Athletic Association.

“Now athletic alumni, friends, and long-time supporters of the department will find it easier than ever to be able to support the various projects, teams, and other fundraising efforts,” said MSUB senior development officer Nick Schmidt. “Everything is centralized in one location and our hope is that through this new effort we will be able to help the more than 900 EMC/MSUB Yellowjackets out there give back to MSUB Athletics in either their time, talent, or philanthropically.”

Gifts of all levels will be eligible to receive Yellowjacket Athletic Association benefits such as exclusive event invitations, online donor recognition, and Yellowjacket gear. Donors looking for more information about the Yellowjacket Athletic Association, Varsity Club, or additional ways to make an impact on the student-athlete experience can visit www.msubsports.com/sports/yaa or contact the Athletics Development team directly at 406-896-5934.