Fresh off a recent win over crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College, MSUB volleyball is feeling confident as the program seeks a historic achievement.

Recently the Yellowjackets also beat Alaska Fairbanks for the first time since 2017 in a five set thriller. MSUB currently sits at 9 and 12, three games under .500 and that's significant for the program as they begin the second half of the GNAC season.

MSUB hasn't had a winning season since 2009. They say this is the year they will get it done.

"There's so much grit and fight on our team when we set the goal and we all want the goal we will work super hard to get there and I have no doubt in mind we won't finish .500 this year," said senior hitter Bayli Monck.

That goal is something the 'Jackets are emphasizing as they begin the second half of their season.