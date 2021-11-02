It's not often basketball fans get the chance to see a national championship team.

That happens November 6 when the Lady Yellowjackets of MSUB face off against Lubbock Christian, the reigning two-time NCAA Division II national champions at Alterowitz gym.

It's all part of a ten team tip-off tournament that MSU-Billings went after and secured in the offseason.

"I think it has a lot to do with our community, the success they had with the NAIA National Tournament, Visit Billings, and a lot of sponsors have helped us out it will be a great event to showcase Division II basketball. Originally we were hoping for four teams, maybe six then we had so much interest we asked if we could expand we got permission and here we are with teams all over the nation and Canada," said MSUB Head Women's Basketball Coach Kevin Woodin.

No question it's a feather in the cap of Yellowjacket athletics. An event they hope will lead to a potential host site for the Division II Elite Eight national tournament.

As for the this game itself on Saturday, players say they are more than ready to see how they matchup against the top-ranked team in the country.

"It is a little nerve-racking knowing they've won the championship two times in a row but I think we are ready for the challenge and it will be cool for everybody to come watch I'm excited to have fans back," said Taryn Shelley, Yellowjackets senior forward.

MSUB Sophomore Shayla Montague added, "It's really exciting, I'm super excited to just see where we are at. I think our team has a lot of potential this year... I trust everyone on our team and I'm just excited to get some games."

It's not the first time the 'Jackets have played the very best. In 2018 at the Elite Eight tournament in Sioux Falls, SD they played and lost to top-ranked Ashland College in a close game until the final seven minutes when the Eagles pulled away.

MSUB's current roster is comprised of nine in-state Montana players. As you might guess, there's more than a little pride that goes with that when facing top programs in the nation.

"Yeah there's a ton of pride. We like to prove here that Montana girls can play basketball and play basketball really well," said senior guard Addison Gardner.

"Yeah I do for sure have pride in it it's really exciting to have so many Montana girls to play with they say 'Montana tough.' Teams hate playing here because it's Montana whatever they say they have to come all the way over here, it's cold here but we definitely take pride in that," Montague added.

If you can't make it in person, Saturday's game will be broadcast live on SWX at 7 PM.