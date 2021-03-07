MSU-Northern's Bartel wins NAIA National Championship

MSU-Northern wrestler Isaac Bartel can finally call himself a national champion.

After finishing in second the past two seasons, the four-time All-American defeated Lindsey Wilson's Trevor Lawson by a 6-0 decision on Saturday to win the 197lb title.

Three out of five wrestlers for the Lights placed at the national tournament .

Nick Kunz took eighth place is 133 pounds and Chase Short took seventh in 177lbs.

Kunz, Short, and Bartel were each named All-Americans .

Bartel is just the seventh wrestler in MSU-Northern history to be named an All-American in all four years.