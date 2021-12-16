The FCS semifinals take place on Saturday. One half of the draw has James Madison in Fargo facing North Dakota State.



The other of course is in Bozeman, where Montana State hosts South Dakota State for a trip to the championship game in Frisco, Texas. If they get a win, it will mark the first trip for the Bobcats to the title game in over three decades.

Much has changed since the 1984 championship season, very little today resembles the season that was played out 37 years ago at Reno H Sales Stadium. Mike Callaghan, my broadcast partner on SWX sports for Bobcat Football was a member of that '84 team.

He recalls the decades of work and all the coaches that had a hand in building Montana State Football to what it has become today.

"They all really required the progress of the other and they all accomplished a lot. I think they have to be mentioned with top programs that are consistently in the final four, eight teams in the country every year," Callaghan said.

What hasn't changed is the raw emotion from the players, those feelings leading up to kickoff, and the weight of the game itself. That's where the gap is bridged between the past and the present, although maybe today's players feel a bit more pressure.

"We didn't even understand it, it was just a football game. Now these guys know what's on the line this is a team that's been here before, just a year ago, we just didn't have a clue." Despite winning it back in 1984, members of that team are choosing to take a backseat to the team taking the field on Saturday. It's an easy decision for them, as they'll tell you the relevance is all about the here and now. "We do want to be clear that we support these guys and I think to a man, we would like to see this passing of the torch from yester-year at this point be passed to a quality bunch of individuals that came together to form a special team."



Montana State hosts South Dakota State at noon on Saturday on ESPN2.