BILLINGS, Mont. – For the first time in nearly three decades, the Montana State University Billings women’s volleyball team will host a Division I team, as the Yellowjackets kick off their season with an exhibition match against the Montana State University Bobcats on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Both teams will play four full sets for Thursday’s match. The match will be livestreamed on MSUB's YouTube channel. Tickets for the MSU exhibition, like all home volleyball matches, cost $5 for general admission, $3 for seniors (ages 65 and up) and students in grades 7-12. Admission is free for children in sixth grade and under, plus all MSUB students and staff. Livestream and live stat links for all regular-season matches can be found on the women’s volleyball schedule page at msubsports.com

“I think it’s going to be a great match and it’s going to be great for the community,” MSUB volleyball head coach Casey Bonner said. “I think it’ll be a great opportunity for us to showcase in front of a great crowd that we can compete with a Division I school and have a great time.”

Thursday marks the unofficial start of the season for the Yellowjackets, who are playing with essentially a clean slate. Seven newcomers – six freshman and one junior college transfer – and nine returners look to improve upon last season’s 12-16 campaign and seventh-place finish in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings. With fifth-year seniors Bayli Monck and Joelle Mahowald graduated – both of whom earned All-GNAC honors and were regular starters in the rotation – most of the Jackets will have new roles this season. Saying the Yellowjackets will have a clean slate this year would be an accurate assessment.

So far, head coach Casey Bonner and assistant coach Morgan Walters note that the team has played freer and looser this preseason. Both are quick to say practice atmosphere has been fun and light as the team finds its identity.

“With a relatively new team, I think it leads to a new mindset as well,” Bonner, who is entering her seventh season, said. “I feel like our effort and the work ethic is there, and I’m really excited for this group and I feel like their energy is there. It’s a breath of fresh air. We don’t have preconceived notions about our lineup.”

“I don’t think we’ll have the same lineups every game or travel with the same group on every trip, which I think is a cool attribute to our team,” Bonner added. “We have a lot of versatility and strong work ethic on this team, which should propel us this year.”

The Yellowjackets have four seniors on the roster this year, although due to an injury, fifth-year senior opposite hitter/right side Skylar Reed will be out for the 2022 season. MSUB will have to rely on the seniors Hannah Hashbarger, Hannah Hayden and Hailey Carroll to provide veteran leadership this season.

Hashbarger comes into her senior season ranked fourth in school history with 2,062 career assists. Her 8.43 assists per set ranked fifth in the GNAC last season, and the senior was one of four Jackets to play in all 28 matches. Hashbarger also led the team with 22 service aces.

“Hannah Hashbarger is a rock within our program,” Bonner said. “She’s not only cool, calm and collected on the court, but she’s also demanding and energetic. She leads by example and does everything we could possibly ask of a leader. She matches that with her physical play; she’s not the biggest setter we’ve ever had, but she plays big. I’m so excited for her senior year because I think she’s gotten better every year at MSUB – and she was pretty dang good last year.”

“I think Hailey Carroll will see more time on the floor than she’s ever had this season,” Bonner added about Carroll, who switched from a setter to a defensive specialist role in the offseason. “I think she’s going to find herself in the right back/defensive specialist position – especially with Bayli [Monck] leaving. We have a wide open zone for a lot of players to come into new positions.”

Fellow senior Hannah Hayden is expected to be one of the team’s leaders at the net. Last year, the Lakewood, Colo. native had a breakthrough season at the net, and her 83.0 total blocks helped MSUB’s defense.

“She’s really in control,” Bonner said of Hayden. “She’s found a voice in our offense. I also think the girls love playing with her – she works hard, she’s funny and she does a great job.”

MSUB’s junior class of Jahsita Fa’ali’i, Kennedy Juranek, Olivia Schwartz and Carlyn Whitney will also be expected to contribute. On offense, Schwartz and Fa’ali’i are two of MSUB’s top returning hitters. Juranek will bolster the back line after finishing strong last season; the junior defensive specialist/libero had 10 or more digs in four out of the final five games last fall.

“They had great supporting roles last season,” Bonner said of the junior class. “I’ve seen them step up a little bit in this offseason and during preseason as they’ve taken on bigger roles, which has been really cool. Both Olivia and Jahsita had really great spring seasons, and they’ve come into this preseason of done a good job not only holding it down on offense, but also being great defensive assets as well.”

Defensive specialist/libero Christine Funk is the lone sophomore on the roster, yet she is expected to boost MSUB’s back line after a solid freshman season. The Choteau, Mont. native ranked eighth in the GNAC with 3.95 digs per set and recorded 20 service aces as a true freshman, the latter of which was third-most on the team.

“I think the most growth I’ve seen from a player has come from Christine,” Bonner said. “She’s got confidence and she’s returning from a really great year last year. I think it’s always hard to be a freshman out on the court in the GNAC – especially with all the veterans we had last year. She did a great job of managing that, but I’ve really seen her step into a leadership role on this team.”

Seven newcomers will suit up for MSUB this season. Junior middle blocker Paiten Langston, a Yavapai Community College transfer, will help fill the void left by the aforementioned Mahowald. Langston was a first-team all-region selection as a sophomore in 2021, plus she brings postseason experience to the Yellowjackets, as the Roughriders made the NJCAA Tournament twice with her on the roster.

“She’s an athlete,” Bonner said. “She plays a lot taller than she is and she’s a workhorse in the middle. If I had to have one quality in a middle blocker, it’d be being a workhorse because it is exhausting in there. She’s gelled really well – obviously it’s really hard to come in from a junior college program where you already have established connections on the court, especially in the middle where the tempo is so fast. I think she’s done a great job of connecting with our setters and molding herself into our systems.”

Aside from Langston, MSUB brings in six true freshmen: outside/opposite hitter Emma Burlingame, outside hitter Caty Havekost, opposite hitter Lily Gentz, middle blocker McKay Kasper, setter Alexis King and middle blocker Avary Spoja.

“They’re eager learners, which I think is a good trait to have,” Bonner said of the freshmen. “We see a lot of promise in that group and we’ll get a lot of contribution from the freshmen in a variety of different positions. I think they’ve done a really good job of staying mentally focused – it’s obviously very overwhelming as a freshman to come into a team with a lot of returners. But they’ve fit in really well.”

The Yellowjackets were picked to finish eighth out of 10 teams in the GNAC preseason poll earlier this month. Last season, the team was picked eighth, but finished seventh.

MSUB’s regular-season and home opener will be against Minnesota State Moorhead on Friday, August 27 in the Yellowjacket Volleyball Invitational.

MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY BOBCATS

2021 record: 15-14

Head coach: Daniel Jones (6th season)

Head-to-head record: 1-6

Last meeting: Sept. 1, 1998 (3-0, Montana State)

Hailing from Bozeman, Montana and competing in the Big Sky Conference, the Montana State University Bobcats will make their first fall trip to the Magic City since 1993. Since Thursday’s match is an exhibition for both teams, the result will not impact the all-time record between the two teams, who last played against each other during the regular season in Bozeman on Sept. 1, 1998.

Head coach Daniel Jones’ squad brings back three Second Team All-Big Sky Conference selections from last season: junior opposite hitter Kira Thomsen, junior middle blocker Emma Pence and sophomore middle blocker Jordan Radick, the latter of whom was named the 2021 Big Sky Freshman of the Year.

“I think MSU is going to be really big and force us to play disciplined volleyball,” Bonner said. “They’re going to push us behind the service line and force our serve-receivers to stay fast and strong. We love playing them every year because we get better every time we play them. I’m expecting nothing less than that [on Thursday].”

Although the Big Sky Preseason Poll hasn’t been released yet, the Bobcats look to improve on their 15-14 campaign from a year ago. Getting the better of a three-way tie for fourth in the Big Sky regular-season standings, Montana State took top-seed and regular-season champ Weber State to the wire in conference tournament semifinals. In the non-conference slate, MSU beat Mountain West Conference champion Boise State in straight sets, plus they took Power-5 schools Arkansas and seventh-ranked Washington to five sets before falling in both.

Offensively, MSUB’s leaders are expected to be Thomsen, who led the team with 3.03 kills per set and Radick, who ranked fourth in the conference with a .306 hitting percentage. Defensively, junior middle blocker Hannah Pence is expected to be a factor for the Bobcats after leading the Big Sky with 1.34 blocks per set.