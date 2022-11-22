BILLINGS--The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets trailed by a few points through most of the first half, but came out in the second half and took and kept the lead for a narrow 60-51 victory.

The MSUB squad only had one exhibition loss so far this season until tonight's matchup with Black Hills State.

Niki Van Wyk and Danica Kocer led the Black Hills offense with 14 points each, and Dyauni Boyce had 14 points for MSUB. Kortney Nelson followed with 9.

MSUB travels next to Alaska for some non-conference matchups.