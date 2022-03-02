Three Lady 'Jackets earn GNAC all-conference honors

PORTLAND, Ore. – Three players from the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team earned all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference recognition for the 2021-22 season, as the conference office announced its award winners on Wednesday.

Senior Taryn Shelley was a unanimous first-team all-GNAC selection, junior Cariann Kunkel was named the GNAC Newcomer of the Year and a second-team all-league pick, and second-year freshman Kortney Nelson received honorable mention all-conference accolades. “It is nice to see our league coaches recognize Taryn, Cariann, and Kortney on their outstanding seasons,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin.

The lone Yellowjacket to start all 27 games this season, Shelley leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 boards per game. Those figures rank her seventh and second in the GNAC, respectively. Shelley enters this week’s conference tournament shooting 49.1 percent, ranking seventh in the league, and with 30 blocked shots for an average of 1.1 per game to rank her fifth in the conference. Shelley has completed eight double-doubles this season, bringing her four-year career total to 26.

Shelley has accumulated 1,251 points in her four seasons at MSUB, as she enters the week ranked No. 15 in school history in scoring. She is also seventh in rebounding at 748, third in blocked shots with 127, and 12th in field goals made with 524. Shelley is the first MSUB player to earn first-team honors since Alisha Breen earned the accolade during the 2017-18 season.

“Taryn is very deserving of her first team all-conference honors,” Woodin said. “Her statistics this year are similar to past years but she is without a doubt one of the top-six players in our league. She has become a bigger threat away from the basket and is one of the toughest players to guard in our league. Opponents have to game plan against her and that opens up shots for her teammates. This year has been her best year defensively and Taryn has developed into a strong leader. She is one of the best post players I have ever coached at MSUB.”

Kunkel, who joined the program for the 2020-21 season but retained Newcomer of the Year eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, ranks second on the team with 11.5 points per game and with 5.2 rebounds per game. Kunkel is also shooting 49.1 percent from the floor, and she leads the team with 29 steals.

Including the 870 points she scored during her two-year career at Wenatchee Valley College, Kunkel reached the 1,000-point plateau earlier this season and has accumulated 1,158 total points entering this week in her four college seasons. Kunkel is the third player in program history to earn the GNAC Newcomer of the Year award, joining Chelsea Banis (2013-14) and Sarah McNamee (2009-10).

“Cariann has had a great year,” said Woodin. “She has become a go-to player for us on offense and is one of our best defensive rebounders. Her versatility makes her hard to guard, and her toughness has been so valuable to our team. Recruiting her was difficult with the pandemic, but we are so fortunate that she chose MSUB to further her career. She has improved throughout the season and has blossomed into a great all-around player.”

After breaking in as a true freshman during the coronavirus-shortened 2020-21 season, Nelson has quickly become one of the Yellowjackets’ most consistent threats on both sides of the ball. Nelson ranks third on the team with 7.5 points per game and with 4.8 rebounds per game. Nelson is shooting 45.5 percent overall, and her 68 assists are second-most on the team. Nelson notched her first collegiate double-double on Dec. 18 against Wisconsin-Parkside, and is averaging 14.0 points per game over the team’s last four contests.

“Kortney Nelson is simply a competitor,” Woodin said. “She guards the other team’s top perimeter player for us and has taken approximately 30 charges this season. She has improved so much on the offensive end and has become a scorer at all three levels which is so hard to do for a freshman. Kortney plays very hard and is so coachable and fundamentally sound.”

Kassidy Malcolm of Central Washington University was named the GNAC Player of the Year, while Western Washington University’s Carmen Dolfo was selected as the GNAC Coach of the Year. The Vikings’ Avery Dykstra was named the GNAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Riley Dykstra of WWU was named the GNAC Freshman of the Year.

The Yellowjackets (16-11) open GNAC Championships play on Thursday with a noon Pacific/1 p.m. Mountain tipoff against No. 4 seed Northwest Nazarene University. Live video will be available online here and live statistics will be available online here.