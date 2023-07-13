BILLINGS--Kola Bad Bear is coming home. With a college degree in hand from Montana State and a stellar basketball career with the Cats, Kola will use her one year left of college eligibility to play for Kevin Woodin at MSU-Billings.
SWX Sports Reporter
