  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

Kola Bad Bear stopped by the SWX Studio in Billings to talk with Chris Byers about coming home to use her fifth year of eligibility at MS

BILLINGS--Kola Bad Bear is coming home. With a college degree in hand from Montana State and a stellar basketball career with the Cats, Kola will use her one year left of college eligibility to play for Kevin Woodin at MSU-Billings.

Bad Bear stopped by the SWX Studios in Billings to talk with Chris Byers about her decision. 

 

