BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings men's basketball team rounded out its recruiting class with transfer guard Abdul Bah from Rocky Mountain College on Thursday.

Due to a NCAA waiver, Bah will suit up immediately for the Yellowjackets during the 2022-23 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

"Abdul gives us instant experience in the backcourt," MSUB head coach Mick Durham said. "I feel good with the balance he, Carrington Wiggins and the rest of our guards will give us this season."

As a junior last season, Bah averaged a team-best 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game en route to earning Second Team All-Frontier Conference honors. He scored in double-figures in 19 out of 28 games and had five games with 20 or more points – including a 35-point outburst at Montana Western on Feb. 17. A dynamic, two-way player, Bah ranked ninth in the Frontier Conference in points per game (14.6), eighth in total points (380) and was tied for third in the league with 1.3 steals per game.

Bah's single-game highs in a Battlin' Bears uniform include 35 points (Feb 17 vs. Montana Western), six rebounds (Jan. 27 vs. Carroll), six assists (Dec. 16 vs. Park University Gilbert) and four steals (Feb. 17 vs. Montana Western).

"He brings us a scoring mentality," Durham said. "In this day and age, the more plays your guards can make, the better. He has the ability to play both the point and the two-guard for us."