BILLINGS- After last season, Taryn Shelley had to decide whether or not she would come back to MSUB for a sixth season of college basketball.

A special group that's spent nearly three years together, a group who could contend for a GNAC championship convinced the All-American to come back for one more year.

MSUB is having a historic start, currently standing at 11-4 on the season and the Yellowjackets have been ranked in the Division II Top-25 rankings. They've accomplished much of that without Shelley on the court.

She had to wait to come back with her team, suffering an injury that held her out until the GNAC home opener against Central Washington.

It's all about unfinished business for the senior forward. Shelley earned All-American honors for her efforts last season where she averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game, leading the 'Jackets to the conference semifinals. After the loss to Western Washington, she thought this couldn't be it for her and MSUB.

"After we lost at the GNACs last year, I was talking to Shannon about if I should come back or not, what I should be doing and part of it was because we had a lot of people returning and I knew this was going to be a special year and last year we were so close to doing something special then, and I thought we could totally do it this year. It didn't feel like we were finished yet," Shelley said.

Despite losing their two GNAC contests at home last weekend, MSUB is set to compete for a title this season as they finally seem to be getting healthy for the first time. Along with Shelley, Danielle Zahn and Shayla Montague are both working their way back into the lineup.

"It's a lot of people, we have subs now, I know everyone enjoys having a sub here and there and we can practice things we weren't usually able to practice because we have people scouting and stuff like that, it's super fun," said Shelley.

Shelley missed a dozen games this season with that injury, but that time on the bench was valuable she said, even fun at times.

"Not that I wanted to be sitting on the bench but it was really fun actually getting to cheer my teammates on and seeing what they do was so special so I hope when I come back in, I can just add to that and continue what we're doing."

And Head Coach Kevin Woodin, who said he sees a coach in his senior forward, believes that time off the court helped improve some of Shelley's leadership skills.