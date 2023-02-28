PORTLAND, Ore. – The Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team have had an impressive 2022-2023 campaign, earning their most wins in a season since 2005-2006 and finishing second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings, their best finish in team history.

And to recognize the ‘Jackets standout season, MSUB earned top honors in the GNAC all-conference awards.

Carrington Wiggins was selected as the GNAC Player of the Year, and Bilal Shabazz was selected as the GNAC Defensive Player of the Year, the first time in program history that a Yellowjacket has received those honors. Wiggins and Shabazz were also selected to the all-GNAC first team for their incredible seasons. Meanwhile, head coach Mick Durham was recognized as the Coach of the Year, likewise the first time a Yellowjacket coach has received the honor.

Wiggins came into this season the reigning GNAC newcomer of the year, and took his game to the next level this season. Wiggins averaged 18.1 points per game this season, first for the Yellowjackets and second highest in the conference. The senior guard shot 47.3% from the field this season, while connecting on 36.3% of his three point attempts and 91.8% of his free throws, both the GNAC’s top number, and the second best mark in school history. Wiggins made an all-around impact for the Yellowjackets, averaging 3.8 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game, and picking up the most steals in the GNAC this season with 53.

The Flint, Michigan native was chosen as the GNAC’s Player of the Week three times this season on his way to achieving the Player of the Year honor. Wiggins was a unanimous selection to the all-GNAC first team for the second time in his career, and becomes the first player in MSUB’s history to win the award multiple times.

A fellow senior, Shabazz earned Defensive Player of the Year honors after anchoring a stingy Yellowjacket defense that allowed just 67.5 points per game, third least in the GNAC. The Yellowjacket’s held opponents this season to just 43.2% shooting, and were the best defensive rebounding team in the conference, collecting 75.4% of available boards. Shabazz personally accounted for 8.6 rebounds per game, the second most in the GNAC, and was fourth in blocks, averaging 1.2 a game.

But Shabazz was no slouch on the offensive end, becoming a crucial piece of the ‘Jackets offensive attack. The forward averaged 13 points a game, second leading scorer for the Yellowjackets. Shabazz got it done from everywhere on the floor, shooting 43.9% from the field, 33.6% from beyond the arc, and 70.1% from the free throw line. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin product had some of the biggest moments of the season for MSUB, including a 31 point career high in a triple overtime on the road against Western Oregon, and a late three with just over a second left this past Thursday against Alaska Fairbanks to guarantee the 20th win on the season for MSUB.

Shabazz was the GNAC’s Player of the Week once this season. It is his first selection to the all-GNAC first team, becoming the fifth player to receive first team honors in MSUB’s history. It is also the first time the Yellowjackets have ever had multiple first team selections in the same season.

The veteran coach Durham picked up his second GNAC Coach of the Year award after winning it previously in 2013 with Alaska Fairbanks. It is his fifth career Coach of the Year award after Durham won it three times at Montana State University as coach of the Bobcats, where he also played college basketball. Durham currently sits at 397 career wins as a head coach, a testament to the success and longevity of his career.

Durham’s squad opened the season facing adversity, after preseason all-GNAC selection Zharon Richmond was lost for the year with injury. But under his leadership, the Yellowjackets earned a 20-8 overall record, and went 14-4 in GNAC play. Not only was it Durham’s most successful season at MSUB, but it was the ‘Jacket’s best record since 2005-2006. MSUB also won it’s most conference games in a season ever, finishing second place, the school’s highest finish since it joined the GNAC in 2007-2008.

Seattle Pacific’s Shaw Anderson, Western Oregon’s Cameron Cranston, and Saint Martin’s Jaden Nielsen-Skinner and Kyle Greeley rounded out the first team all-GNAC selections. BJ Kolly of Western Washington was chosen as Freshman of the Year, and Branden Bunn of Saint Martin’s was named the Newcomer of the Year.

UP NEXT: The Yellowjackets look to continue their historic season with a run at the GNAC Championships on the campus of Western Washington, where they will take on the winner of the 3-seed Seattle Pacific vs 6-seed Northwest Nazarene. Game time is scheduled for Friday, March 3 at 12 PM. Live video will be available here and live statistics will be available here. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.