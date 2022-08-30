PORTLAND, Ore. – Playing an integral role in the Montana State University Billings volleyball team's best start since the 2018 season, sophomore libero Christine Funk was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week announced by the conference office on Monday.

Funk racked up 67 digs for an average of 4.79 digs per set during the Yellowjackets' first four games of the season, as she played a key role in the back row during the Yellowjacket Invitational. "Chris was a difference maker all weekend," said MSUB head coach Casey Bonner . "She made some incredible plays and was stable in serve-receive."

Funk's season started with a bang, as she came within one of her career high with 25 digs in the Yellowjackets' five-set, come-from-behind victory over Minnesota State Moorhead. She followed that by reaching double figures in digs in each of the next three matches, and also matching her career high in assists with five in MSUB's victory over the University of Mary.

It is the first player of the week award of the season for MSUB's volleyball team and the first since Bayli Monck twice earned the offensive player of the week nod during the 2021 fall season. It is the program's first defensive player of the week since Maddi Vigil earned that honor on March 15 during the 2020-21 academic year.

MSUB (4-0) takes its unbeaten record on the road this week for three matches at the Chadron State tournament in Nebraska. Live coverage for the upcoming matches will be available online here.