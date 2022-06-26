BILLINGS, Mont. – Sunday was a good day to be a member of the Montana State University Billings women’s triathlon program.

Rising senior triathlete Madisan Chavez and MSUB head triathlon and assistant cross country/track coach Kevin Bjerke claimed victories at the Big Sky State Games sprint triathlon, held at Lake Elmo State Park on Sunday morning. The event, which was held in conjunction with the 406 Adventure Race series, kicked off the Big Sky State Games – an annual Olympic-style amateur sports festival held since 1986.

Chavez placed fifth overall and was the top women’s finisher with a time of 1:23:12.32, while Bjerke was the top overall finisher in 1:10:39.18. In particular, Chavez’s win in the women’s race gave the MSUB triathlon team back-to-back Big Sky State Games champions, as incoming freshman Alahna Lien won the sprint triathlon last summer.

Despite the fact that the 400-meter swim portion was shorter than the standard sprint triathlon distance, Chavez said her goal going into the race was focusing on getting out to a good start in the water. Chavez has gotten into a routine of swimming at least three times a week while balancing summer school during the offseason, and although she didn’t expect to come in and win Sunday’s race, she mainly focused on putting herself in a good position in the swim.

“It was a tough race,” Chavez said. “My start to the bike was kind of slow and I felt like I was choking up water on the swim. But my run felt good and I tried to finish hard.”

Chavez’s efforts in the water paid off. The senior from Crow Agency, Montana was one of the first athletes out of the water, then maintained her lead over the rest of the pack on the 26-kilometer bike segment. Her 8:43 swim split was the sixth-fastest time in the field.

“The swim started out rough, but on the straightaway coming back, I told myself I would kick it in gear,” Chavez said. “[The swim] has been my main focus going into the season: I want to get a stronger swim start so I can stay with those fast bikers.”

Coming into the final transition, Chavez was sitting in sixth place overall with Kelly Reynolds, of Red Lodge, Mont., close behind. Yet a quick, 32-second transition from the bike to the run allowed Chavez to keep her momentum.

“My feet felt numb for the first mile, but once I started to feel my feet coming back, I was thinking about that last mile on the dirt track,” Chavez said.

Her 22:15 5K time was the seventh-fastest in the field and the fastest women’s time.

On the men’s side, Bjerke sealed his victory with a closing 5K time of 18:49 – the fastest in the field. The fifth-year head coach was in second place for the first two phases of the race before he overtook Joel Schweiger, of Billings, Mont., in the run.

The MSUB women’s triathlon team will be back in action this fall; a full schedule is forthcoming. Chavez was MSUB’s top triathlete last season, as she became the first Yellowjacket ever to qualify for the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships.