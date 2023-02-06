PORTLAND, Ore. – On the basketball court, Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his third Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award this season after he averaged 25.5 points per game and shot 69% from the field and 66.7% from three-point range as the Yellowjackets clinched a GNAC Championships berth.

Wiggins finished with 22 points in Thursday’s 59-57 win over Simon Fraser, making 9 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from three-point range.

He went off for 29 points in Saturday’s 80-75 victory over Western Washington, making 11 of 17 from the field and 5 of 8 from outside with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.